SMITH, Geoffrey William:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on September 1, 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison (Inks) for 65 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sue and Grant Depree, Sandi Harnett and the late Ken, Chris and Kate, and Richard and Paula, and a much loved Poppa of Sammi, Cody, Elliot, Jordy, Georgie, and Charlie, and loved step-grandfather of Nick and Jess. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Geoffrey Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020