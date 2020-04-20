SMITH,
Geoffrey Harold (Geoff):
Peacefully at Cashmere View Care Home, aged 86 years, on Saturday, March 18, 2020. Geoff died shortly after a 'Zoom' bedside reunion with his 7 children and their partners. Loved father and father-in-law of Lyndal and Patrick, Gina and Waiheke, Brent and Sharon (Bas), Kelly and Claudine, Mercia, Keith and Lisa, and Shannon. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View for their love and care of Geoff, in his last few weeks but also we would like to acknowledge the care he received at Somerfield Rest Home during the seven years prior. Messages may be addressed to the Smith family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a memorial service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020