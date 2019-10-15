PORTER,
Geoffrey Langford:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Aged 92 years. Survived by Elsa (his loving wife), children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Australia, and Hong Kong.
"Now you can have as much icecream as you want. You will be forever in our hearts, we love you dad."
Messages for the Porter family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Geoff's wishes, a Private Family Service will be held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 15, 2019