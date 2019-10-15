Geoffrey PORTER

Guest Book
  • "Sincere condolences to you Elsa and your..."
Death Notice

PORTER,
Geoffrey Langford:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Aged 92 years. Survived by Elsa (his loving wife), children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Australia, and Hong Kong.
"Now you can have as much icecream as you want. You will be forever in our hearts, we love you dad."
Messages for the Porter family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Geoff's wishes, a Private Family Service will be held.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.