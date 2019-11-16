Geoffrey KEITH-GILLON

Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Archer Home in the Hollyhock Lounge
166 Colombo Street
Death Notice

KEITH-GILLON,
Geoffrey Treherne:
Peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth (Wales), Kathleen, and Anita (Colombia), Chris and Karen. Granddad K-G of Matt, Jenni and Alex Barker.
'With Christ,
which is far better'
Special thanks to the staff at Archer Memorial Home for their care. Messages to the Keith-Gillon Family, c/- PO Box 31-00, Christchurch 8444. The Memorial Service for Geoffrey will be held at the Archer Home in the Hollyhock Lounge, 166 Colombo Street, on Monday, November 18, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019
