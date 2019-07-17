HAY,
Geoffrey Leonard (Geoff):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on July 14, 2019, aged 80. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Christine, David, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Cameron, James, Scott, and Loren. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2019