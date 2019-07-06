ECCLES, Geoffrey (Geoff):
Geoff passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019, at Bishop Selwyn Lifecare Hospital, aged 96. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Laura and much loved father of his adoring daughter Elaine and son Brian. He was a treasured and much respected Grandad of Robert and he will be sadly missed by his many nephews and nieces scattered across the world. A specially loved brother and brother-in-law Geoff was always the gentleman and friend to many. The family would like to thank the staff at Bishop Selwyn for their wonderful and special care of Geoff over the past
9 years. Messages C/- the Eccles family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In accordance with Geoff's wishes a private service and cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019