CLEMENTS,
Geoffrey Alan: Q.S.M.
On October 7, 2019, unexpectedly at his home in Christchurch, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Trish. Loved father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Vaughan, and Vanessa. A much loved Grandad of Esme, and Roman. Messages to the Clements family, c/o 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at St Andrews College Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, entrance from Normans Road, Papanui, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019