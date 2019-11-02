CLEMENT,
Geoffrey Charles:
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 79. Just one day after farewelling his brother Robert. Geoff was the 10th child of Doug and Erice Clement of Te Kiri, Taranaki. Father to Rick, Shona, Wendy, Jason, Jeremy and Justin. Grandfather to 13 and Great-Grandfather of 17. Geoffrey is loved and missed by many. His funeral will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday, November 5, at 11.00am. A private cremation ceremony will be held later that day.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019