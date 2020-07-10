Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geoffrey BROWN. View Sign Service Information Cloudy Bay Funeral Services 15 Boyce Street Springlands, Blenheim , Marlborough 035782004 Death Notice



20.11.1938 - 03.07.2020

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the death of Geoff. He will be so greatly missed by his loving wife and soulmate Rosemary, and his doting canine companion Katie. He was a wonderful dad to the late Jackie and Darryn Brown. He will forever hold a place in the hearts of his daughter Sue Bason, her husband Craig and their two sons, and only grandchildren, Nic and Josh. Son of the late Eldon Rua and Marjory Jean Brown. Brother and brother-in-law to Murray and Beverly Brown, and the late Shirley and Bill Anderson, and uncle to their children. A Lions Club Member for four decades. He will be remembered for his huge contributions to the club and for the character he was. A private service for Geoff has been held.

"Gone, but he will never be forgotten, the love goes on forever."







BROWN, Geoffrey William:20.11.1938 - 03.07.2020It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the death of Geoff. He will be so greatly missed by his loving wife and soulmate Rosemary, and his doting canine companion Katie. He was a wonderful dad to the late Jackie and Darryn Brown. He will forever hold a place in the hearts of his daughter Sue Bason, her husband Craig and their two sons, and only grandchildren, Nic and Josh. Son of the late Eldon Rua and Marjory Jean Brown. Brother and brother-in-law to Murray and Beverly Brown, and the late Shirley and Bill Anderson, and uncle to their children. A Lions Club Member for four decades. He will be remembered for his huge contributions to the club and for the character he was. A private service for Geoff has been held."Gone, but he will never be forgotten, the love goes on forever." Published in The Press on July 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers