Geoffrey ALCOCK

  • "So sorry to hear that Geoff has passed. We remember him as..."
    - Adrienne, Ian & Blair Williamson
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
, Johns Road (entrance off Wilkinsons Road)
ALCOCK,
Geoffrey William (Geoff):
On December 2, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of James and Vanessa, Mitchel and Dena, Cameron (deceased) and Fraser. Loved Poppy of Bradley. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bone Marrow Unit would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages c/- the Alcock family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Johns Road (entrance off Wilkinsons Road), on Monday, December 7, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
