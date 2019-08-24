McFADDEN, Geoff:

13.11.1955 - 24.8.2014

Tomorrow never comes, it is always today. "Osho"

Our life.

As we feel your presence within us and all around us we feel nourished.

We feel our hearts opening up once again.

We ask for you to walk with us as we tread the path of the unknown.

We are ready to walk this path.

It is our path.

It is our life.

We feel gratitude and love flowing through us with the awareness you always have been and always will be with us.

With all of our love

forever and ever

- Chris, Colin and Olivia, Rowan and Charlotte, Jack, Oliver, Alice and Caitlin.



