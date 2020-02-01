JANSEN, Geertje (Greta):
Passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital. Beautiful and courageous wife of Herman who dearly loved her, and special mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Ron, Paul and Carol, Denise and Jeff. Oma to Ryan, Mike, and Jamie (USA), Matt, Taylor, Callum, Paige, and Jessie, and great-grandmother to Lexi-Rose, Abbra-Lee (USA), Abigail, Axel and Alex. Cherished sister of Jo, and extended family in the Netherlands. Special thanks to the Hagley Golf Ladies, she loved her outings with you. A private family celebration was held at Christchurch Crematorium, Wigram.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020