Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved partner of Max, adored mother of Adam, Simon and Sarah, loved grandma to Jack, Ashton, and Briar, loved by her sisters Melva, Barbara and Linda. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice for their exceptional care given to Gaye. In lieu of flowers, donations directly to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated. Messages may be addressed to The family of the late Gaye Fisher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Gaye's life will be held in our Wai-Mana Chapel, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, July 4, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2020
