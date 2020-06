BLACKLER, Gaynor:Passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at WesleyCare. Loving wife of Basil, and mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jennifer, Deborah and Glenn, Dean and Maxine. Cherished nana of David and Christa, Michelle, and Andrew; Jessica, and Lauren; Jorden, and Aimee. Thank you to all the staff involved in Gaynor's care. Messages may be sent to The Blackler Family, C/- PO Box 23106, Hornby, Christchurch 8441. In lieu of flowers, Gaynor requested donations be made to The Order of St John National Office, account no. 12-3244-0023915-00 or given at the service. The Funeral Service for Gaynor will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Wednesday, June 24, at 2.00pm.