Gaynor BLACKLER

Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
BLACKLER, Gaynor:
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at WesleyCare. Loving wife of Basil, and mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jennifer, Deborah and Glenn, Dean and Maxine. Cherished nana of David and Christa, Michelle, and Andrew; Jessica, and Lauren; Jorden, and Aimee. Thank you to all the staff involved in Gaynor's care. Messages may be sent to The Blackler Family, C/- PO Box 23106, Hornby, Christchurch 8441. In lieu of flowers, Gaynor requested donations be made to The Order of St John National Office, account no. 12-3244-0023915-00 or given at the service. The Funeral Service for Gaynor will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Wednesday, June 24, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
