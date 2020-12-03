Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

TERRIS, Gay (nee Uren):

On November 28, 2020, passed away suddenly from a cardiac event, aged 76 years. Loved daughter of the late Phyllis Uren, and loved partner of the late Terry. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Phyllis and the late Garry, David and Rochelle, and Gary, cherished 'Nanna Gay' of Kelly and Holly, Dinelle, Jayden and Trinity, Brodie and Paige. Loved sister of Gloria, Betty, the late Jack and the late David, and her great-grandchildren, family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Lakewood Rest Home for their loving care. We would love to hear your special stories and memories and these may be addressed to The Family, 52 Major Hornbrook Road, Mt Pleasant, Christchurch 8081, and would be much appreciated. A private family gathering here in Christchurch will be followed up with a "Coming Home" gathering on March 21, 2021, at the Karoro Cemetery in Greymouth and all are welcome to attend, please txt Phyllis 0274596387 if you would like to attend and receive the details. For now,

"Raise a glass for Gay"



Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2020

