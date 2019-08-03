TAYLOR, Gavin (Gav):
On July 31, 2019, unexpectedly at home, aged 62 years. Dearly loved father and good mate of Tim, and Sam, and loved by Janice, loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and Maree, David and Eileen, and Trevor and Jackie, a cherished uncle, and a good friend of Neil and many others. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Taylor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate the life of Gavin will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, August 9, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019