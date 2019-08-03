Gavin TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt sympathy to Tim and Sam, Gav was a good bloke,..."
    - Debra Taylor
  • "My heart felt sympathy to Tim and Sam, your Dad was so..."
    - Greg Taylor
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Gavin (Gav):
On July 31, 2019, unexpectedly at home, aged 62 years. Dearly loved father and good mate of Tim, and Sam, and loved by Janice, loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon and Maree, David and Eileen, and Trevor and Jackie, a cherished uncle, and a good friend of Neil and many others. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Taylor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate the life of Gavin will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, August 9, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.