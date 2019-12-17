STILL, Gavin Alexander:
Passed away unexpectedly while enjoying the sea breeze and admiring the vista with a glass of wine on Saturday, December 14, 2019, months short of his 80th birthday. Husband of Dianne (deceased), loving dad of Alexandra, Mathew (deceased) and Victoria, and grandfather of Victoria.
We wish him happy sailings with Dianne, listening to his most favourite music.
A service will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 1.00pm, North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany. Livestreaming is available please call for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest and Bird New Zealand.
Published in The Press on Dec. 17, 2019