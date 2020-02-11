MAGINNESS,
Gavin Vaughan:
On February 9, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Loved son of the late Len and Nancy, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Don and Jacquie, very treasured and loved brother of Sue, loved uncle of Stephen and Shanny, Tony and Susan, and Wendy, loved great-uncle of Maya, Emma, Tom, and Luca. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team and the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for the care and compassion they have provided. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Maginness, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Gavin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, February 13, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020