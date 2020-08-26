BARCLAY, Gavin James:
On Friday, August 21, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital; aged 80 years. Loved husband of Faye, loved father of Geoff, and Scott. Loving grandfather of Tom, Joesph, Kate, Gina, and Finn. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Gavin by the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/gjbarclay2108. Messages to the Barclay family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Gavin will be held in the Bayliss Lounge, Lincoln Events Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Friday, August 28, at 2.00pm. The current Covid-19 100 people restriction will apply and those attending will be by invite only. For those not attending there will be live streaming on the following link: https://youtu.be/4ynNLJ26-0o
Published in The Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020