TINNING, Gary John:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Christchurch Public Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire, loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, David and Abby, grandad of Isaac and Josie, loved brother and brother-in-law of Irene and Graham, Graham and Merrilyn, Debbie, Carol and Chris, Frank, Ronnie, Barbara, Lawrence. Much loved by Pop, and a loved uncle, cousin and friend. Aged 66 years. Messages to 5 Carroll Street, Runanga 7805. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to St John would be appreciated and could be made at the service. Special thanks to Doctors and staff at Greymouth and Christchurch hospitals. A celebration of Gary's live will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery.

Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth



