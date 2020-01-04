SOPER, Gary David:
On December 26, 2019, at Radius Hawthorne, aged 62 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Amy, Matthew and Francine, beloved grandad of Rohan, Keely, Ellie: Nikita, Cohen, and Lucas. Treasured "Lovely Man" of Jean.
Rawhide!
Messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Donations in Gary's name to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gdsoper2612. In accordance with Gary's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020