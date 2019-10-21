POSTLEWAIGHT,
Gary Ernest:
Peacefully with family, we farewelled Gary on Saturday, October 19, 2019, aged 78 Years. Loved husband of Janice. Cherished father and father-in-law of Wendy and Andrew Gill, Sheryl and Grant Driver. Loved grandad and pop of Steven and Claire, Catherine and Chris, Bradley and Nichole, Sean, Thomas and great-grandad of Fox. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Margaret, Lawry, Geoff, Carol and Mike. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. The service celebrating Gary's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society SC INC would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Postlewaight Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019