  • "our thoughts are with the whole family. Many great memories..."
  • "Rest easy Mate. Kind regards Gerald & Lorraine Brown"
    - Gerald Brown
  • "our condolences to olwyn and family,gary was the best boss..."
    - russell veale
  • "Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time . R. I.P..."
MUSSON, Gary Brian:
On June 24, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of Olwyn, the best Dad of Milly and Brent, Kathryn and Simon, Podge and Chris and adored grandad of Jackson (Bruiser). In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Musson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 28, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019
