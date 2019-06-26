MUSSON, Gary Brian:
On June 24, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 63 years. Dearly loved husband of Olwyn, the best Dad of Milly and Brent, Kathryn and Simon, Podge and Chris and adored grandad of Jackson (Bruiser). In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Musson family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 28, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
'You can put your tools
down now Gary'
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019