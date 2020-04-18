McMEEKAN, Gary:

(Late of Rangiora).

Paula, Dee, Karyn, Gavin, Connor and Kyle wish to sincerely thank everyone who has supported them since Gary's sudden death on January 6, 2020 with baking, cards, flowers, phone calls and visits, and all those kind words. Special thanks to Dr Brett Mann who contributed to Gary's bonus 24 years, Nurse Maude who was attending him over the past 7 months, also Christchurch Hospital, and our niece Sandra Clarke and Greg Patrick for making Gary's last 2 weeks of life at Lake Aviemore extra special. Helen and Steve Flower, Des Perham, the rest of our family and friends in Oamaru - you were all amazing. A big thank you to the emergency response team, also Whitestone Funerals Oamaru. Gary's Memorial Service scheduled for May 1st has been postponed due to the Covid-19 concerns. Another date is to be advised.



