McMEEKAN,
Gary Leslie Richard (Butch):
On Monday, January 6, 2020, suddenly while on holiday; in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband and friend for 45 years of Paula (nee Perham), and loved Dad of Dee Young, Karyn Woodfield, and Gavin Young. Precious Grandad of Konnor, also Kyle (Arizona). Ex father-in-law of Mike Woodfield. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Debbie (Sunshine Coast), and loved Grandad Gary of Cory and Scott. Father of Brian and Wayne. Loved friend of Donna and Ian, and Poppa to Sam and the late Jennifer Barnes. A Memorial Service for Gary will held at the end of April, date to be advised. Messages to 86 Acacia Ave, Rangiora 7400.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020