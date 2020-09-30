MAYO, Gary William James:
Passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Carol, cherished father of Darren and Donna, a very special friend of Lisa. A treasured Poppa of Paige and Kelly; Daniel and Madeline, Cameron and Sam. Adored great-grandfather of Maeve. The family would like to thank the special staff at Nurse Maude and Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care. Messages may be sent to the Mayo family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. At Gary's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020