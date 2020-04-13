KNIGHT, Gary John:
On April 4, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at home, aged 67 years. Loved husband of Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Carmelle and Dave, Sarah and Andy (all in Brisbane), loved grandad of Lizzy, and James. Loved by his step-children Nick and Heather, Rachael and Dave, and their families, and loved brother of Janice. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gary Knight, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020