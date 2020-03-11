KENNY, Gary Mervyn:
09.07.1945 - 06.03.2020
Died at Wellington Hospital following a tragic traffic accident, and one last helicopter ride. Gary is the dearly loved husband of Valerie, and adored father of Deborah, David (17.04.1966 - 31.12.1980), Rachel, and Adelle. Loved and respected father-in-law of Stephen Gullery and Steve Black, and the cherished Grandad and Task Master of Jerard, Shannon, Liam, Eilish, Aden, and Neo. Great-Grandad of, and ginger-beer supplier to, Casey, Ruby B, Madison, Ruby G, (and two imminent baby girls). Gary is also a dear friend and mentor to many. Messages may be sent to 27 Boons Valley Road, Picton 7220. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Flight Trust, Picton Fire Brigade, and St John Marlborough. A Funeral Service for Gary will be held at the Queen Charlotte Yacht Club, Shelley Beach, Picton, on Friday March 13, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020