Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary JONES. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Gary Albert George:

After a long battle, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at George Manning Lifecare, aged 82 years. Very dearly loved husband of Carolyne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Teesha, Carmen and Wiz, the late Paul, and the late David. Loved and adored granddad and great-granddad of Renee, Sam, Hamish, Jacob, Grace, Olivia, Liam, Mollie Rose, Sara, Keisha, Sophie, Luke, Zachary, Rose, and Troy, Blake, Liby, Cairo, Tommy, Dominic, Mikah, and Josiah. Much loved brother and brother-in-law ow of Pam and Pete Williams, Linda Everest, and Bob McBeth. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful care staff at George Manning for their love and care of Gary. A special thank you to Barbara, Leigh-Anne, and Sally, Gary's Access Carers. Messages may be addressed to the Jones family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Animal Protection would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gagjones3010 A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, November 5, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Lincoln Cemetery.







JONES,Gary Albert George:After a long battle, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at George Manning Lifecare, aged 82 years. Very dearly loved husband of Carolyne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Teesha, Carmen and Wiz, the late Paul, and the late David. Loved and adored granddad and great-granddad of Renee, Sam, Hamish, Jacob, Grace, Olivia, Liam, Mollie Rose, Sara, Keisha, Sophie, Luke, Zachary, Rose, and Troy, Blake, Liby, Cairo, Tommy, Dominic, Mikah, and Josiah. Much loved brother and brother-in-law ow of Pam and Pete Williams, Linda Everest, and Bob McBeth. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful care staff at George Manning for their love and care of Gary. A special thank you to Barbara, Leigh-Anne, and Sally, Gary's Access Carers. Messages may be addressed to the Jones family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Animal Protection would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gagjones3010 A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, November 5, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Lincoln Cemetery. Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers