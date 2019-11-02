JONES,
Gary Albert George:
After a long battle, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at George Manning Lifecare, aged 82 years. Very dearly loved husband of Carolyne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Teesha, Carmen and Wiz, the late Paul, and the late David. Loved and adored granddad and great-granddad of Renee, Sam, Hamish, Jacob, Grace, Olivia, Liam, Mollie Rose, Sara, Keisha, Sophie, Luke, Zachary, Rose, and Troy, Blake, Liby, Cairo, Tommy, Dominic, Mikah, and Josiah. Much loved brother and brother-in-law ow of Pam and Pete Williams, Linda Everest, and Bob McBeth. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful care staff at George Manning for their love and care of Gary. A special thank you to Barbara, Leigh-Anne, and Sally, Gary's Access Carers. Messages may be addressed to the Jones family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Animal Protection would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gagjones3010 A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, November 5, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019