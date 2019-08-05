Gary JOHNSTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary JOHNSTON.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

JOHNSTON, Gary (Gus):
On August 2, 2019, Gus passed away with family by his side. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Scott and Kelsey and Nicole and Luke. A much adored Grandad to Rosie and Blair. A loved brother of Mauvae and Rick and a cherished friend of Katie. Thanks to the staff at Hoon Hay Village and Ward BG at Burwood Hospital.
Gussy, we will miss you.
Messages to the Johnston Family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Gus' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 8, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.