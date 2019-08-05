JOHNSTON, Gary (Gus):
On August 2, 2019, Gus passed away with family by his side. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Scott and Kelsey and Nicole and Luke. A much adored Grandad to Rosie and Blair. A loved brother of Mauvae and Rick and a cherished friend of Katie. Thanks to the staff at Hoon Hay Village and Ward BG at Burwood Hospital.
Gussy, we will miss you.
Messages to the Johnston Family, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Gus' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 8, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019