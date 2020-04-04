HOLLAND, Gary Stephen:

On March 31, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, passed away suddenly. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, and dearly adored and loved father of Paige, Sayce, Corbin and Aniesh. Adored son to Trevor and Pauline Holland (both deceased) and Ron Gatehouse (partner of the late Pauline), and brother to the late Jonathan Holland. A much adored brother-in-law to Carolyn Holland, Marie and Terry, Joan and Doug, Tony and Sue, Christine and Stewart, Trisha and Mark, Michael and Jane, Catherine and Dennis. A much loved uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Many thanks to the St John response team and the Fire Dept and a big thank you to the staff at Christchurch Hospital A&E who worked tirelessly on him.

Gary will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Messages to the Holland Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date (details to be advised).





