COWAN, Gary Alexander:
In Christchurch, with family at his side, on November 10, 2020, aged 72 years. Much loved Dad of the late Jason Cowan, and Tyler Cowan (Christchurch). Much loved Grandad of Shaun and Shaan Cowan, and much loved Great-Grandad of Tiare and Mia Cowan (Christchurch). Loved son of the late Alec and Fay (nee Calder) Cowan (Greymouth). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Colleen Twist (Greymouth) and Diane Cowan (Gold Coast). A loved uncle, nephew and friend to many.
A son of the West Coast.
Now resting in Peace.
A private Cremation has been held. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at a later date, to be advised. Messages to John Rhind, 15-19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020