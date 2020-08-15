BURROWS, Gary Lance:
On August 12, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam, much loved father and father-in-law of Chris, Linda, Joanne and Antony, loved stepfather of Michelle and Mark, loved grandfather of Amy, and Sophie; Danielle, Sarah, and Rebecca; Bradley, Stephanie, Jonathan, and Victoria; and great-grandfather of Harrison, and Isabella. Good friend of Jill, and loved brother of Max (deceased), Trevor, and John. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Gary Burrows, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Due to Covid restrictions, a Private Service will be held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020