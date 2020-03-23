BUCKMASTER, Gary:
On March 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Anita, treasured Dad of Amy and Ryan, loved son of Dot and the late Ted, brother and brother-in-law of Denise and Dick, Andrea and Steve. Loved son-in-law of Barbara and Gavin Stanbury, and Max and Maureen Huston. Loved brother-in-law of Tania and Craig, Mark and Vicky, Nadine and Jason, Paula and Jason. Loved dearly by all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice and to Jim Edwards of Oncology.
Rest easy Gary.
Messages may be addressed to the Buckmaster family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In order to comply with the Government directive regarding gatherings a private service will be held on Wednesday, March 25. The service will be streamed for those who wish to participate in that manner. Please contact John Rhind Funeral Directors to obtain the link.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020