McDRURY, Garry Owen:
On June 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved husband and best friend of Janice, for 54 years; loved father and father-in-law of Dayle and Wendy, and Jeanna and Lance; and loving grandad of Cameron, Ben, Daniel, and Adam. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their on-going care of Garry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Garry McDrury, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Garry will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 30, at 10.00am. A private interment will follow.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020