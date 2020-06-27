Garry MCDRURY

Guest Book
  • "Hi Dayle and Wendy, So sorry to hear of your loss of your..."
  • "Dear Janice & families, very sorry to hear of Garry's..."
    - Judy McCracken
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McDRURY, Garry Owen:
On June 26, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved husband and best friend of Janice, for 54 years; loved father and father-in-law of Dayle and Wendy, and Jeanna and Lance; and loving grandad of Cameron, Ben, Daniel, and Adam. Special thanks to Nurse Maude for their on-going care of Garry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Garry McDrury, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Garry will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 30, at 10.00am. A private interment will follow.

logo
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.