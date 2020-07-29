McCONE, Garry John:
After a short illness, at Christchurch Hospital, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, aged 69. Loved father of Stephen, and Darryl. Loved grandfather of Sheldon McCone, and Phoenix Harvey. Dearly loved son of Mary Margaret McCone. Dearly loved brother of the late Neil, Wayne, Graeme, Dianne, Christine, and the late Nairn. A loved uncle. Loved former husband of Ruth. Thanks to the staff of Ward 26 at Christchurch Hospital and the doctors and nurses involved with Garry's treatment for their outstanding care. Messages to the McCone Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Garry's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, July 31, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020