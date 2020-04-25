CHINNERY, Garry Terrance:
On April 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved partner of Audrey, loved husband of the late Beverly, loved father and father-in-law of Lynne and Mark, and the late Graeme, loved stepdad of Mariska, and Johannes. Loved grandad of Gemma, Alicia and David, and Sheridan and Jacob, and loved great-grandad of Katie. Messages to the Garry Chinnery family PO Box 26112, CHCH 8148.
Always in our hearts,
Much loved
A private cremation will be held and a memorial family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020