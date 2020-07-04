CANTWELL, Garry Edward: OStJ BEM JP Sgt RNZAMC
Linda, Nicola and Craig, Brian and families wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages, floral tributes and baking on the sad loss of our dearly loved husband, Dad and Grandy. A special thanks to the staff of Rannerdale, Christchurch for their kindness and loving care shown to Garry over his last seven weeks. Thank you also to the priests of St Bernadette's and St Teresa's Parish for their support of Garry. As we cannot thank you all individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
