Acknowledgment



CANTWELL, Garry Edward: OStJ BEM JP Sgt RNZAMC



Linda, Nicola and Craig, Brian and families wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, messages, floral tributes and baking on the sad loss of our dearly loved husband, Dad and Grandy. A special thanks to the staff of Rannerdale, Christchurch for their kindness and loving care shown to Garry over his last seven weeks. Thank you also to the priests of St Bernadette's and St Teresa's Parish for their support of Garry. As we cannot thank you all individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in The Press on July 4, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers