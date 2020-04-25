Garry CANTWELL

Guest Book
  • "Sad times and we are thinking of you at this time. Some of..."
    - Rueben Derrick
  • "So sad to hear of Gary's passing. Many happy memories of us..."
    - Lynette May
  • "Linda and family, our thoughts are with you at this most..."
    - Allan and Liz Derrick
  • "Thinking of you at this sad time. Fond memories of Gary..."
  • "Please accept of sympathies as we remember Gary though his..."
    - Anita & Norm James
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

CANTWELL, Garry Edward
OStJ, BEM, JP:
Reg no. P778241 SGT R.N.Z.A.M.C. On Thursday, April 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch; aged 68 years. Much loved husband of Linda, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Nicola and Craig Anthony, and Brian, treasured Grandy of Jaimie, Olivia, Rebecca and Anna. Messages to the Cantwell family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private cremation will be held on Anzac day.

Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020
