CANTWELL, Garry Edward
OStJ, BEM, JP:
Reg no. P778241 SGT R.N.Z.A.M.C. On Thursday, April 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch; aged 68 years. Much loved husband of Linda, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Nicola and Craig Anthony, and Brian, treasured Grandy of Jaimie, Olivia, Rebecca and Anna. Messages to the Cantwell family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private cremation will be held on Anzac day.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020