ANDERSON, Garry Robert:
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home and Village, after a short illness; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Jacinta, much loved father and father-in-law of Jeremy and Angela, Monique and Chris, Paul and Emma, Carla and Darren, Elizabeth and Joseph, much loved granddad of Hayley, Jacob, and Billy, loved brother of Jeff and Ross, loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and his best canine mate Ben. Special thanks and appreciation for the care by the nurses and care assistants at The Oaks Resthome and Village. Messages to the Anderson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Garry's life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Telegraph Road, Darfield, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 28, 2020