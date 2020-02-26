Gail MILLICHIP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail MILLICHIP.
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Death Notice

MILLICHIP,
Gail Ann (nee Dallison):
Died following a brief illness on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of John, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Simon and Nola, Rebecca and the late David, Nic and Michelle, Jeremy and Susan. Cherished grandmother to Alice, Grace, Alex, Keturah, Declan, Stella, Aroha, and Max. A private service for Gail has already been held. All communications to the family C/- Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland 1446.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.