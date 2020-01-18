CREEDON,
Gail Margaret (nee Bottle):
Passed away on January 14, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner to Gavin, deeply loved mum to Shane (deceased), Gaylene, John, Mark, Nichola, Chris and Tim. Loved step-mum of Dillon and Kathy. Adored nana and great-nana. Loved and cherished by all who knew her. Gail will be at her home until 9.30am on Monday. Messages c/- the Creedon and Maurice family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Monday, January 20 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020