BYFORD,
Gail Shona (nee Matthews):
Passed away at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late David. Much Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vickie and Mark Wilson, Susan and the late Anthony Byford. Cherished Grandmother to Hagen. Very special thanks to the Radius Windsor Court staff for the love and care shown to Gail over the past years. At Gail's request, a private farewell has taken place. All communications to the Byford Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019