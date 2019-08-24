VOOGT-KUILDER, Gabriel:
On Sunday July 21, 2019, at the Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, Invercargill; aged 83 years. Loved wife of Jack (dec) Voogt and Fred (dec) Kuilder. Mother and mother-in-law of Frans, Helen and Kerry, Angela, Rachel, and Moniek; much loved Gran and Oma of James, Claire, Clara, Gabriella, Freddy, Clementine, Marley, Kingston, and Cheyda; and great-grandma of Tiaki, Atawhai, and Amia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Paul (dec) and Eileen (dec) Kennedy, John (dec) and Anne Wapperom, and Gerard and Maureen Kennedy. Special thanks to the staff of Donovan Wing staff for their love and kindness while Gabriel was in their care. In keeping with Gabriel's wishes, a private family Mass was held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Invercargill, on July 25, 2019.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019