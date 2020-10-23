LUAFUTU, Fualili (Lilli):
Surrounded by her loving family at home, Lilli peacefully passed away in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020, aged 64. Beloved mother of the late Jazmine. Much loved Nan of Elijah, Anahera, and Abigail. Loved daughter, sister, aunty and friend of many. Messages to the Luafutu Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The Family Service will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, This Day (Friday) at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.00am. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2020