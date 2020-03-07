MAYELL,
Fredrick Edward Dr (Ted):
On March 6, 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Heather. Loved and loving companion of Mary. Adored father and father-in-law of Michael and Samantha, Guy and Suzanne, Bridget and David. Dearly loved and special grandfather of Satori, Mack, Sarah, Joseph, Zeb, Juliea and Gerard, Sam and Whitney, Elijah, Shey, Ben, and Emma. Proud great-grandfather of Mason and Clayton. Only son of the late Elizabeth and Albert, brother of the late Dawn and Margaret. Much loved uncle and good friend to all. Sincere gratitude to the staff of the Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospice for their tender, and compassionate care of Ted. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ted Mayell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
"Other things may change us
but we start and end with family."
A Celebration of Ted's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 12, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020