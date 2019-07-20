TURNER,
Frederick James (Fred):
On July 16, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Evelyn for 63 years, proud and loving father and father-in-law of Vernice and the late Brian Williams, and Craig and Mary-Anne, loved and treasured granddad of Corey, Rachel and Cameron, Joseph, Alice and Brendon, and his great-granddaughters Caitlyn and Zoe, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Fred Turner, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Fred's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019