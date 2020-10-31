RATAHI, Frederick Tu Whitu
(Fred): JP
Memorial Service / Unveiling, for Mum and Dad, will be held at the Mokihinui Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments/afternoon tea at the Mokihinui Pub. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were unable to give Dad the funeral service he deserved when he passed away on April 9. This Memorial will be an opportunity for everyone to join us to share stories and songs to celebrate Mum and Dad's lives.
We look forward to seeing
You All there.
Arohanui
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020