RATAHI,

Frederick Tu Whitu (Fred): JP

We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes after the passing of Fred (Dad) on April 9, 2020. Mum and Dad were laid to rest at the Mokihinui Cemetery on April 14, with only Raina and Wayne in attendance. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we were unable to give Dad the funeral service he deserved, and an opportunity for friends and family to gather and reminisce abput not only Dad's amazing life, but the life shared with Mum. A Memorial Service / unveiling for Mum and Dad will be held at the Mokihinui Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1.00pm. This will be an opportunity for everyone to join us to share stories and songs to celebrate Mum and Dad's lives.

We look forward to seeing

you all there.

Arohanui





