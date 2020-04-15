RATAHI,
Frederick Tu Whitu (Fred): JP
On April 9, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and cancer, in the loving arms of his daughter Raina, aged 78 years. Loved husband of the late Dorothy Ann (Dot). Loved son of the late Milly and Kemihi and son-in-law of the late Lola and Jabez. Loved Dad of Fred and Annette, Pauline, Raina and Wayne and Tanya and Dave. Loved Grandad of Adam and Zabrina, Annalyese, Mark, Holly, and Katie, loved Old Grandad of Charleigh, Ryan, and Danielle. Loved brother, brother-in-law and friend of John and Pauline, David and Betty and the Smyth Family. Messages to Raina Stuart, 54 Brittan Street, Hokitika 7810. A special thank you to all who cared for Dad at Kahurangi Dementia Unit, especially Tonie and Jilly. Fred and Dot were laid to rest together on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Mokihinui Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020